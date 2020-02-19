It’s Over

The pair announced they were separating after nearly eight months of marriage in February 2020. “It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the pair told Bachelor Nation in a statement. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”