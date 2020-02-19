Keeping It Real

Nielson divulged more into her breakup from Randone in an Instagram post, which led with an old photo of the couple sweetly embracing one another. “We know that this isn’t conventional and people are absolutely entitled to their opinions — but we’ve realized how much we have stunted our growth bc of the fear of disappointing and ‘failing’ others — and therefore neglecting what WE need to thrive,” she explained in February 2020. “For me, this stems all the way back to my childhood and the need to please others in order to feel worthy of their love and acceptance. But living a life to please others will only leave you empty and full of regrets.”