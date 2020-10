Krystal Moves On

The fitness coach introduced her new man via Instagram in October 2020 but did not reveal his identity. “I’ve learned this year to lean into love… To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me… And to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME happy, on hold,” she captioned a photo of the pair kissing. Nielson later called her beau “a special person in my life.”