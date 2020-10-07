Moving Forward With the Divorce

Randone told Us exclusively in August 2020 that he “just got the [divorce] paperwork, not too long ago” from Nielson following their breakup earlier in the year. The reality star explained that he had a “lot of crying moments during this pandemic,” but noted that the coronavirus pandemic also served as a way to help him process the divorce.

“The only thing I could do was focus on me and my emotions,” Randone revealed. “And so as time went by, like, I gained a different perspective. And so as much as I wanted to [reconcile] and the attempts that I made, at least I can move forward knowing that I did that.”