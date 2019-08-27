On the Move

The pair announced in October 2018 that they were moving into their first home together in San Diego. In August 2019, Chris and Krystal opened up to Us about their plans to relocate but stay in California.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be L.A., it might be Orange County, it might be Dana Point,” Chris told Us. “We have a beautiful place in Little Italy, San Diego, which we do love. We do love our family and right now we’re just taking it month by month. And I think once we get that ‘Aha’ moment or our intuition guides us to the right destination of choice, I think that’s when we’re gonna pull the trigger on where we should go.”