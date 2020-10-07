Speaking Out

Days after the split announcement, Nielson broke her silence on the separation across a series of Instagram Stories. “This has been our first public relationship. I’ve never had a public relationship before,” she said in February 2020. “I mean, the moment we first met and kissed and got engaged and got married was all publicized on television. So we’ve had so many of you rooters and supporters and we knew that taking some time apart could be painful, but that’s how much that we are rooting for one another and supporting one another and what each of us needs to do.”