Starting a Family

The pair revealed they were ready to have kids in August 2019. “She let it be known that she’s off birth control, and I didn’t know that,” Randone exclusively told Us at the ABC All-Star Party & Interview Opportunity in West Hollywood. Nielson chimed in at the time: “We’re going to spend the rest of the year just detoxing, putting good stuff in our body. We want to start trying for a family at the beginning of the year. So we’re just using the rest of the year to … get situated get our new home [and] take our honeymoon.”