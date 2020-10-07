The Writing on the Wall

“There were definitely moments where there were either warning signs or there were just mixed signals,” Randone told Us in August 2020 of what led to his split from Nielson. “I think one of the biggest issues was me going from one show to the next, with really no time to process.”

The Change Your Mindset, Change Your Energy, Change Your Life coauthor explained that he “abandoned” himself while jumping from one Bachelor Nation project to the next “which I think led to just some issues within me as well.” When the two parted ways it was “definitely mutual” according to Randone and he’s since come to terms with the breakup.

“In life we have different chapters and different layers that help us move forward and building blocks in life,” he told Us. “I feel like this marriage and this separation, and then now, you know, the divorce, I think it’s just a building block for the both of us, and a ladder to where we’re allowed to really take that experience, grow from it and take ourselves to the next level. And hopefully, you know, continue to just show love and compassion.”