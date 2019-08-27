Watching Their Nuptials

While Chris told Us that it wasn’t an “easy decision” to televise their wedding, the couple were ultimately glad they did.

“I was concerned because, you know, previously, there wasn’t great moments for me being on the show,” he admitted. “But over time, we discussed about kind of what we wanted in a wedding and it was definitely a great feeling knowing that we could go back to a place with our friends and family where we first met, said ‘I love you’ to each other, where we first had our great moments together and also to just leave Bachelor Nation on TV on a good note.”

Krsytal agreed, noting it was “so special” that the pair’s first meeting, first date, first kiss and wedding were “captured and documented” on the series.

“Being able to show this next phase of our relationship with fans who have been so supportive of us and just on the streets, giving us so much love and encouragement and telling us how our love story of overcoming struggles and sharing the triumphs and finding each other, how much it’s inspired them to not give up on love was [important to us],” she explained. “Just because you make mistakes, you can still keep pushing forward and find someone that draws out the best qualities in you. And so we wanted to really inspire people with the work we put into our relationship.”