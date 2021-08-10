October 2020

Several months after they were caught hanging out, Long got candid about their status during an interview with Us.

“I love Joe. I mean, he’s just a great person and we’ve really went through a lot together and we have so much, we see strength in each other,” the Just Curious author said. “So if I’m having a hard day, I can talk to him and, you know, I hope he feels the same way. I’m not really sure what’s going to happen down the line. … We have a good relationship. It’s not romantic right now.”