September 2018

While they split before the season ended, the pair got back together on the September 2018 finale.

“I feel like the one thing with Joe is that he’s just very honest and genuine and puts it all out there with who he is. He doesn’t really hold back,” she gushed to Us at the time. “That was one thing that I really appreciated here on Paradise. I just cracked up so hard. … He’s just a great guy. He’s an amazing man. So just had to follow what I was feeling.”

He added, “I’m happy with her. I trust her. … We just like being together. It feels right.”