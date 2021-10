Cake in Flames

To celebrate Kenny’s 40th birthday during week three, Demi presented him with a cake (which Mari later said was her idea). Regardless of who thought of the cake, the dessert met an untimely end when Mari threw it in the fire. “I think that Mari had the idea to do a birthday celebration for Kenny and Demi beat her to it,” bartender and guest host Wells said during a September 2021 episode of his podcast. “And I think that really kind of fueled the fire a little bit.”