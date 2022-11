Proud Pet Parents

Nearly one year after getting engaged on BiP, the twosome expanded their family and adopted a puppy.

“After a bunch of adoption applications and pre-naming every pup we applied for just on the ✨chance✨ that we’d get to be their new pawrents, our lil family is now bigger by 4 legs and a wiggly little tail 🐾,” they captioned a July 2022 Instagram post announcing the canine’s arrival.