March 2017

Lace trolled Grant by meeting up with the woman he was dating before JoJo’s season, Jen Green. “I think #Jace has a better ring to it, don’t you @jen.not.jenn?” she quipped at the time.

The following month, Grant told Us that he wasn’t in contact with his ex.

“I don’t talk to Lace ever,” he said. “Recently, I’ve seen that [Lace is] doing some things to try to get my attention. She’s been hanging out with my ex Jen — the one who blew me up in the tabloids — and posting on Instagram. I don’t play those Instagram caption games. I’m an adult.”