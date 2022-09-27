November 2016

The twosome announced their split — and kept things cordial at the time.

“It really was mutual,” Lace told Entertainment Tonight. “We both have our issues we need to work on, and we can’t really give each other what we need at this time. It’s just not the right timing. We have so much love for each other, and it’s weird because the chemistry is there, and I’m thinking, ‘Why can’t we make this work?’ But it’s just not possible right now. … It was a cycle we couldn’t break. … I think he’s an amazing man. I’m super sad that it ended, but I know it’s for the best right now.”