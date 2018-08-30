Bachelor in Paradise’s Leo Dottavio’s Twitter Feuds: Everything We Know

Bachelor brawls? Leo Dottavio, who vied for Becca Kufrin’s affections on The Bachelorette season 14, has caused quite a commotion in Bachelor Nation after feuding with many of the franchise’s fan favorites via Twitter in since-deleted posts.

Things got heated after Leo noticed several tweets mocking his behavior on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise. The stuntman came under fire for locking lips with Chelsea Roy after his seemingly successful date with Kendall Long. The situation escalated at the rose ceremony after Leo got into a physical altercation with Kendall’s other love interest, Joe Amabile, before leaving the show on his own terms.

Scroll down to revisit what went down on social media!