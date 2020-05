Natascha and Ryan

Ryan and Natascha put a new spin on “Perfect,” but when she sang the wrong part of the song, they faltered. Monahan thought it felt like two separate performances, and Simpson agreed. Luyendyk Jr. admitted that the duet seemed “put on.”

Ultimately, Natascha and Ryan were sent home. He insisted he was proud of her, and they said they wanted to stay together after the show.

