Rudi Behavior

Matt and Rudi had chemistry, but things got weird after she said they should wait to kiss. Matt received a date card and asked Mel to go with him to hear the Plain White T’s. Rudi was upset because, according to her, Matt asked her to go on the date and then changed his mind.

After Matt realized he had no spark with Mel, he tried to reconcile with Rudi, but she blasted him for leading her on. He claimed he didn’t remember their conversation and didn’t understand what he was supposed to do when given a date card. “Sometimes stuff comes out of my mouth that I don’t even know what’s going on,” he reasoned. Rudi told him he made her look like a “dumbass” to others in the house and stormed off.

Matt was sure he was going home, but Cheyenne gave him a rose.