The Jamie Triangle

Jamie hit it off with Ryan and Trevor on the first night. Ryan kissed Jamie first, but she felt she had more in common with Trevor, with whom she later ended up making out in the hot tub — a lot.

Ryan asked Jamie on a date to Capitol Records, where they recorded “Gravity” with John Mayer’s producer. Jamie said the experience sped up their connection, and they concluded the outing by kissing on the roof.

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Jamie didn’t trust herself to make a decision because she felt she always got things wrong. However, she ultimately chose Trevor. In turn, Rudi saved Ryan with her rose.