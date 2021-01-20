Feeling Pressure

During the January premiere, James spoke with Harrison about the pressure he felt entering the show due to his ethnic background. “People want you to end up with a certain type of person,” he explained. “My mom is white and my dad is Black and I experienced what it was like to be the product of interracial marriage, and it’s tough because you’ve got people who have certain views, old school views on what a relationship and what love looks like. And you’ve got people who are cheering for you to find love and you’ve got people who are cheering for you to end up with a specific person, a specific person of a specific race.”

James added, “That’s something that kept me up at night. I don’t want to piss off Black people; I don’t want to piss off white people. But I’m both of those! How do I please everybody? It’s a lot.”