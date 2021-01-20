Giving It His All

The season 25 Bachelor explained why he wanted to be open about his aspirations for marriage during his time as the Bachelor. “It was difficult leading up to the show because I’m like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to talk about this. I’m going to leave this out,’” he told Us on January 4. “And then when I got there, I put everything on the table. I put it all out there because I need them to know who I am, where I’m coming from and what I’ve been through for them to make an assessment on me. I’m courting them, but they’re [also] courting me.”