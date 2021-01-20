His Hopes

James opened up about how he envisioned his season ending. “The reality of this experience is that I’m hoping to leave with somebody, and with an engagement comes a marriage and kids,” he told Variety on January 4. “And if our kids aren’t Black, they’re going to have some sort of pigmentation, so it’s a conversation that needs to take place because there are things that I’ve experienced that our kids are going to experience, and you’ve got to be ready for that. It’s just going to be a reality.”