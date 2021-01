Learning the Ropes

James admitted to being nervous on his first night during his first-ever rose ceremony. “I legitimately didn’t know what to expect. That first Rose Ceremony, I literally couldn’t speak,” he said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on January 12. “I couldn’t get the words out because I was so nervous. I felt horrible sending great women home who I didn’t have a chance to speak to. I felt so bad and that was real.”