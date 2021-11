A ‘Bachelor’ Reunion

The couple had a sweet reunion with The Bachelor: After the Final Rose host, Emmanuel Acho, at a UFC fight. “Nothing made me happier than seeing @mattjames919 & @rachaelkirkconnell together last night,” the former football player wrote via Instagram on November 7.

He added, “I haven’t seen these 2 since we walked off the @bachelorabc stage nearly 250 days ago. We’ve cried together and we’ve laughed together, but it was all smiles this time around!”