Bachelor’s Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell: A Complete Relationship and Drama Timeline

Matt James Talks Plans Marry Rachael Everything Table
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James at Amazon's Holiday Hosting Soiree in Brooklyn, NY on November 9, 2021. Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com
34 / 37
April 2022

“I wouldn’t be with someone that I wasn’t considering marrying, especially at this point in my life,” Matt said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast about Rachael. “We’ve talked about living in the same city and what those next steps look like. Everything’s on the table.”

He added that the pair spent a lot of time in Miami. “I think Rachael was [hesitant about] Miami before I moved down there because it’s, like, the party connotation, but after spending a lot of time down there, [she’s] warming up to the fact — no pun intended — of being down there,” he said.

