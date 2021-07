Aspen Adventures

The couple spent quality time together at the Little Nell luxury hotel during Rachael’s first trip to Aspen, Colorado, in June 2021. “Both were bright-eyed, easygoing and in a very joyous mood. It’s very obvious to onlookers that they are definitely headed in the direction of an engagement,” an eyewitness told Us exclusively. “They were very close and acted as if they had been dating for years.”