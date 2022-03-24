Forgiveness After Controversy

Matt got candid about Rachael’s racism controversy in his upcoming memoir, First Impressions, set to be released in May 2022. “I shared how it felt seeing her, a woman I loved, embody a role that had once so antagonized me,” he recalled. “She didn’t offer her ignorance as an excuse. Just a fact — she paired it with the facts of her remorse and regret. … She apologized for the pain I felt. I forgave her.”

The couple didn’t immediately reconcile, with Matt revealing he played the field. “I took advantage of our undefined, gray space and reconnected with former flings… It was a mistake,” he wrote, adding that Rachael felt “betrayed.”

After later meeting up in Atlanta, the duo decided to give their relationship another shot. “I decided to be better going forward. She had done self-work that I hadn’t reciprocated. I promised her that I was all in,” the former Bachelor penned, calling it “the best decision I could have made.”