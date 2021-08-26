Hometown Visit

The reality stars visited Rachael’s family in Cumming, Georgia, in August 2021. During the trip, Matt even played his girlfriend’s mom, Kim Kirkconnell, in a round of tennis.

“There’s no easy way to say this,” James said in an Instagram Story video at the time. “Rachael’s mom just kicked my ass. I came in talking so much s—t. I lost both sets, 6-0. I didn’t win a game.”

He captioned the slide, “I’m taking lessons when I’m back in NYC! … Humbled. Mrs. Kirkconnell was at about 50% effort too [skull emoji].”

The Bachelor Nation couple also made homemade pizza, fed wild pigs and went on a boat ride at sunset during their Georgia vacation.