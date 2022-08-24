July 2022

During a joint interview with Us, Rachael noted that the only timeline she gives Matt is for starting a family. “I was like, ‘I gotta have kids before, you know, I can’t have kids.’ So keep that in mind,” she told Us.

The duo also spoke about their “playful” dynamic. “I feel like with everything we go through and whatnot, I feel like it’s pretty crucial to just have fun with one another no matter where we’re at or what we’re doing,” she said. “We got to make the most of everything.”