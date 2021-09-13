Just Normal Couple Things

While Matt prepared to take on Dancing With the Stars in Los Angeles, Rachael held down the fort in NYC in September 2021. The former football player subsequently apologized for watching Kate Winslet’s Mare of Easttown without her.

“I told Rachael I was gonna wait and start Mare of Easttown till she got out here. And then I made the mistake — I was all, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna watch 15 minutes, I’m just gonna watch 30 minutes,’ last night,” he said via Instagram Stories. “And I went to bed at 5 a.m. I watched the entire show. And I can say that I had no idea … it was gonna be who it was. I’ve never been that unsure of who I thought was gonna be the person. But now I need a new show.”