Matt Breaks Silence

With the exception of sending season 13 Bachelorette Rachel love amid the Extra interview controversy, Matt didn’t address the situation until February 22, calling the past few weeks “the most challenging” of his life.

“The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly,” he wrote via Instagram. “Chris’ failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch. As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years.”

Hours after he released his statement, the hometowns date episode of The Bachelor aired and fans saw Matt meet Rachael’s family, including mom Kim, dad Darrell and sister Trinity.