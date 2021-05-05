Together Again, Again

Following Matt’s declaration that he’s “focusing” on his relationship with Rachael, the pair were spotted holding hands in NYC in May 2021 and getting mani-pedis at Glosslab. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine published shortly after that sighting, Matt confirmed that the couple are trying to work out their issues.

“It’s on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist,” he said. “And I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better.” Rachael also confirmed in an email to the magazine that the duo have gotten back together, noting that their newfound “privacy” has made it easier to move forward.