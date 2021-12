Becca Kufrin Makes ‘BiP’ History

The season 14 Bachelorette became the first former lead to look for love in Mexico after their respective season aired. She found love with Bachelorette season 17 contestant Thomas Jacobs, celebrating six months together in December.

There were also three engagements on the season — Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, and Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian — and all three couples are going into the new year going strong.