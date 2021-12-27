Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Split (Twice)

Just two months after the Bachelorette season 16 pair’s whirlwind engagement aired (he popped the question two weeks into production), Dale announced that he and Clare were over. After exchanging social media shade over his decision to make the news public, the pair reconciled in February. Things were over again, however, in October amid allegations from Clare’s side that Dale wasn’t genuine.

“Clare has seen everything by now for what is needed for her to have closure and not look back. She’s done with Dale for good,” an insider told Us at the time. “This past week has proven to her that he’s not someone who full-heartedly cares about her. He’s putting on an act for the public because he’s all about himself and his public image.”