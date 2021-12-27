Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Following a tumultuous end to his relationship with Bachelor season 23 winner Cassie Randolph, the former football player came out to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America in April.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” he said. ”And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Colton subsequently documented his journey on the Netflix series Coming Out Colton, which garnered mixed reviews from fans due to his past restraining order filed by Cassie.