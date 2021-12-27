Hannah Brown’s Book Bombshells

The release of the season 15 Bachelorette’s God Bless This Mess made a lot of waves in Bachelor Nation, but perhaps the biggest revelation was Hannah’s secret hookup with Peter Weber while his season of the series was airing.

“I didn’t go there expecting us to have sex. But we did,” she wrote of their February 2020 hookup, which went down shortly after he ended his engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss. “I’m not sure what to say about it, except that it wasn’t good. I thought we were reconnecting. I was lonely. But it wasn’t right. … The sex didn’t last very long, and afterward, we both rolled over and fell asleep.”