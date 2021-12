Hannah Brown’s Brother Gets Engaged to Jed Wyatt’s Ex

Perhaps one of the biggest plot twists to happen off camera, Patrick Brown proposed to Haley Stevens — the woman who alleged she was dating Jed when he left to film (and won) Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette — in December. Jed and Hannah called off their engagement while the 2019 season was airing as a result of his relationship with Haley.