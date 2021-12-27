Katie Thurston Starts Dating John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette brought a lot of headlines — including her messy split from front-runner Greg Grippo after hometowns and Blake becoming the first returning contestant to win the show — but the biggest bombshell dropped after her brief engagement to the Canadian ended in October. Through her “12 Days of Messy” challenge, Katie announced in November that she is dating John, who appeared on two weeks of her season before he was eliminated, less than one month after ending her engagement to Blake.