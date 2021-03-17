Bachelor

Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

By
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong
 Courtesy Astrid Loch/Instagram
17
6 / 17
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch

Season: Bachelor in Paradise 5

Status: Engaged, wedding postponed amid coronavirus pandemic 

Back to top