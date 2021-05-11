Bachelor Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong By Sarah Hearon May 11, 2021 Courtesy Raven Gates/Instagram 17 8 / 17 Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Season: Bachelor in Paradise 4 Status: Married Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News