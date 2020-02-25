Becca Tilley

The two-time Bachelor contestant, who was a virgin when she competed for Chris Soules and Ben Higgins’ hearts on the reality show, defended Madison’s decision not to talk to Peter about the fantasy suite until the overnight date.

“The producers really encouraged me to wait until the fantasy suite to have that conversation and to be honest, I never thought anything about it,” she said via Instagram Stories. “I never thought it would be a deal breaker. I was nervous just because it had been so hyped up all season, but I never thought he wouldn’t want to be with me because of that.”

Becca added that she didn’t wait until the fantasy suite to be “manipulative” — and she doesn’t think Madison did either. “I think it’s probably something that she’s very confident in and feels very strongly about and it had been made to be a bigger deal than it probably was before he started the show,” she said. “Of course she’d be nervous having that conversation. I think it was kind of unfair for people to assume that she was being manipulative or the way she handled it because I thought she handled it well and was very classy.”

The “Scrubbing In” podcast host also noted that it was “harsh” for the producers to make the final three stay together. “I think she’s clearly struggling with battling what she went into the show knowing she stood for vs. her feelings for this guy which were probably unexpected,” she concluded. “Also I think things would have been different if Madi’s date when first. … I don’t think Peter did anything bad, I don’t think the other girls did anything bad, I’m just saying I totally get where Madi’s coming from and I think that her standing up for herself, whether you agree or not, should be applauded.”