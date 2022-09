Ethan Kang

Ethan, one of Rachel’s suitors, called Tino a “baby back bitch” during the season — and doubled down on finale night.

“K fine I told you so. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #TheBachelorette,” he tweeted. “That baby back bitch comment really aged better than I had imagined. 😂 #TheBachelorette.”