Amanda Stanton and Andi Dorfman

Amanda looks like a blonde-haired version of her real-life pal Andi. The California native competed on season 20 of the dating show before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, which is when she got engaged to Andi’s ex-fiancé Josh Murray. The duo split in December of that year.

Andi, for her part, competed on season 18 of The Bachelor before becoming the lead on season 10 of The Bachelorette. She split from winner Josh six months after he proposed on the show’s 2014 finale.