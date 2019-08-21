Bachelor Wells Adams, Kristina Schulman and More Bachelor Nation Stars Make a Case for Derek Peth to Be the Next Bachelor By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos August 21, 2019 ABC/Craig Sjodin 8 9 / 8 Jasmine Goode “Can we start a campaign to get @PethDerek to be the next bachelor!” Jasmine tweeted. Back to top More News Olivia Wilde Says This Conditioner Saved Her Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All More News