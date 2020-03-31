The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Bachelor’ Memoirs Over the Years

Andi Dorfman Gets Real About Josh Murray

Dorfman detailed her winner Murray’s allegedly emotionally abusive behavior in the 2016 memoir. She also claimed that Murray often threw her moment with Viall in the fantasy suite in her face.

“He was devastated, angry and hurt, badly. I apologized profusely for lying,” she wrote about Murray finding out about Viall. “He seemed to struggle over whether he was more upset by the fact that I had lied or that I’d had sex with another man. Several more apologies later, it became clear the issue was about my having sex with someone else. That one sexual escapade would become a power play used by my fiancé to justify his mistrust in me. It would be an excuse to call me a whore. And it would eventually lead to the demise of my engagement.”