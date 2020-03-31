The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Bachelor’ Memoirs Over the Years

Andi Dorfman Slams Juan Pablo

According to Dorfman’s 2016 book, It’s Not Okay, which was named after Juan Pablo Galavis’ infamous quote on season 18 of The Bachelor, the twosome did not hook up in the fantasy suite.

“He blasted Ray J and R. Kelly all night long and showed me dozens of videos of his old soccer highlights on YouTube,” she wrote. “All there was was the realization that I was nothing more than a pretty object he had no intentions of liking, let alone loving, and thus no amount of free travel was enticing enough to stay any longer.”