The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Bachelor’ Memoirs Over the Years

Colton Underwood Spills on Hannah Brown

The season 23 Bachelor detailed Brown’s feud with Caelynn Miller-Keyes in his 2020 memoir, The First Time. “From what they told me off camera, their problem had to do with a tasteless joke about a serious matter related to one of their family members,” he revealed. “I won’t say anything more. The tension of being on the show together opened this old wound and cast a dark cloud over the entire week.”

Underwood also revealed that the former Miss Alabama crashed his hometown date with Hannah Godwin, but the scene never aired. “She was still stewing about not getting a rose and wanted more clarity from me,” he wrote. “In reality, it seemed she wanted to lash out and vent. She went off on the remaining four girls and told me they didn’t have the qualities that made her so amazing. It was the beast in her, roaring and raging.”