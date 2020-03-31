The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Bachelor’ Memoirs Over the Years

Colton Underwood’s Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

Underwood felt betrayed by producers when they invited frontrunner Cassie Randolph’s dad to Thailand.

“It was all clear and perfect and everything a parent should do. I’m sure that’s why my old pal, supervising producer Ruby Taylor, had called Matt in the first place,” he wrote in The First Time. “She’d contacted him several days earlier and told him that Cassie was really struggling with her feelings and could use him as a sounding board. … It made me feel like production was working against me and trying to help Cassie break up with me.”

Underwood’s tell-all also shared behind-the-scenes secrets — including how the lead hides their boners on the show. “They weren’t on TV, but boners are a real, regular, and unavoidable part of the show,” he confessed. “The producers are sensitive to guys who find themselves in a hard situation. I didn’t know this until I was in the ocean with Cassie in Thailand and production said they needed me for an interview. I wasn’t ready to get out of the water. … Poor Cass waited patiently while I splashed, yawned, swam, and waited for low tide.”