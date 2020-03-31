The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Bachelor’ Memoirs Over the Years

Courtney Robertson’s Hookups With Arie Luyendyk Jr.

After her split from Flajnik, Robertson dated Arie Luyendyk Jr. on and off. She detailed her connection in her book.

“Though he is an expert at lip locking, known among fans of the show as the ‘kissing bandit,’ I was getting hot and bothered and needed more. ‘Arie, I feel like I’m in high school. I can’t just keep making out with you.’ He was hesitant for a millisecond, but then we headed into my childhood bedroom, into my canopy bed, for what can only be described as the best sex I’ve ever had,” she wrote. “Why was it so good you ask? Arie’s incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman feel comfortable and satisfied.”