The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Bachelor’ Memoirs Over the Years

Courtney Robertson’s Puerto Rico Tryst

Robertson confirmed in her 2014 book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain, that she and Bachelor Ben Flajnik had sex in the ocean in Puerto Rico during season 16.

“Ben and I may have made sweet (succinct) love but we also took advantage of not being miked up and had a heartfelt, though brief, conversation that night in the ocean,” she wrote. “He told me he was listening to ‘our song’ — ‘Sleepwalking’ by Mariachi El Bronx — over and over and that he thought about me all the time. ‘I can’t believe I feel this way already, so soon,’ he said.”